Dallas hosts Chicago for season opener

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Wings -10.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Wings begin the season at home against the Chicago Sky.

Dallas went 11-9 at home a season ago while going 22-18 overall. The Wings shot 44.3% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago went 18-22 overall with an 11-9 record on the road a season ago. The Sky averaged 81.7 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder).

Sky: Kamilla Cardoso: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.