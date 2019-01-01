Dallas to host 2020 Winter Classic as NHL announces 2019-20 events

During the second intermission of the 2019 Winter Classic, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced four events that will take place next season.

There will be three outdoor games on the 2019-20 NHL calendar with the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets meeting in the 2019 Heritage Classic on Oct. 26 at Mosaic Stadium (capacity: 33,350) in Regina, Sask. The 2020 Winter Classic will head to the Cotton Bowl (capacity: 92,100) as the Dallas Stars will play host on New Year’s Day. Finishing up the slate will be the 2020 Stadium Series game at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium (capacity: 46,692) on Feb. 15 featuring the Colorado Avalanche.

Opponents for the Avalanche and Stars will be announced by the league at a later date.

This will be the second outdoor game for the Avalanche, Flames and Jets, and the first for the Stars. The Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary in the 2011 Heritage Classic. The Jets were shutout 3-0 by the Edmonton Oilers during the 2016 Heritage Classic at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg. The Avalanche fell 5-3 to the Detroit Red Wings during the 2016 Stadium Series game at Coors Field in Denver.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place in St. Louis on Jan. 24-26. This will be the third time the Blues will host the event and first since 1988 when Mario Lemieux (three goals, six points) took home MVP honors as the Wales Conference edged the Campbell Conference 6-5.

Oct. 26, 2019

Flames vs. Jets

Heritage Classic

Mosaic Stadium – Regina, Sask.

Jan. 1, 2020

Dallas Stars vs. TBA

Winter Classic

Cotton Bowl Stadium – Dallas, Texas

Jan. 24-26, 2020

NHL All-Star Weekend

St. Louis

Feb. 15, 2020

Colorado Avalanche vs. TBA

Stadium Series

U.S. Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium

Sean Leahy is a writer forPro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line atphtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.