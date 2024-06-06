Dallas heads to Los Angeles for conference showdown

Dallas Wings (3-4, 2-1 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (2-6, 0-3 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings will play on Friday.

Los Angeles finished 17-23 overall and 9-11 in Western Conference action last season. The Sparks averaged 8.5 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Dallas went 22-18 overall and 11-9 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Wings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.3 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (nose), Natasha Howard: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.