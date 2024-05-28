Dallas is having a sports moment. Plus, a look at the rest of the NBA and NHL Conference Finals.

What a year for Dallas-Fort Worth





Last year, Miami had a sports moment - the University of Miami made the NCAA men’s Final Four, the Miami Heat made the NBA Finals, and the city hosted the World Baseball Classic. It was a good time to be a sports fan in Miami. Now, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is seeing a similar pattern.

The Dallas Mavericks tipped off in the NBA Western Conference Finals, which we’ll get to in a bit, while the Dallas Stars prepare for the NHL Western Conference Finals. Both teams are a series win away from the Finals. That success comes about six months after the Texas Rangers won the World Series. Apparently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had something to say about the pressure that puts on the area’s NFL team.

Mavs, Celtics with early leads in conference finals

The Dallas Mavs took a close Game 1 over the Minnesota Timberwolves last night. It should surprise no one that the Mavs’ success came at the hands of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who scored 33 and 30 points, respectively. The Timberwolves shared the ball much more, with Jayden McDaniels leading scoring with 24 points, while five others scored in the double digits.

Game 2 will take place on Friday night at 8:30 PM EST.

The Boston Celtics are up 1-0 in the Eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers after an intense overtime on Tuesday night. Just when the Pacers thought they had the game, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game at the end of regulation. The Celtics prevailed in overtime. Game 2 tips off Thursday night at 8 PM EST.

NHL Conference Finals also underway

While you were (likely) sleeping, the Florida Panthers took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Rangers, 3-0. Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals, starting it off in the first period, but going up 2-0 on a Rangers’ own goal. The Panthers nearly had another goal, but the Rangers successfully challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was waved off.

The Dallas Stars will face the Edmonton Oilers in the first game of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night at 8:30 PM EST.

Other Top Stories:

Louisville police are investigating the officers who arrested pro-golfer Scottie Scheffler last week ahead of the PGA Championship. Scheffler is accused of trying to go around an officer directing traffic at the scene of a fatal accident. Scheffler allegedly injured the officer in the incident and is facing four charges, including second-degree felony assault.

The WNBA season is in full swing, and we reported how Caitlin Clark’s adjustment began to her new league. But now another star will be making her way to the court. NCAA women’s basketball champion and former South Carolina Gamecock Kamilla Cardoso will be making her debut after suffering an injury during March Madness.

