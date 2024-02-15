Dallas Golden is expected to drop his list of schools soon; will USC make the cut?

Dallas Golden is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound free safety from Tampa Berkley Prep in Tampa. He has also played offense in high school. He was offered by USC earlier this year and expects to make his list of top schools in the next month, but will the Trojans make the list?

In 14 games as a junior, Golden put together a dynamic and versatile season. On offense as a running back, he had 1,467 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground, while also bringing in 32 receptions for 394 yards and five touchdowns.

Golden was also the team’s main kick and punt returner. On defense, he led the team with five interceptions. He also broke up four more passes and blocked a kick.

The Florida native has offered by programs that include Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Miami, Florida State, Florida, Texas A&M, Penn State, Louisville, West Virginia, Boston College, Pitt, Duke, Rutgers and Syracuse among others.

Notre Dame is the odds-on favorite, but I believe USC, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson Miami, Florida State will all be on his list of top schools.

