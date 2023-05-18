Dallas Goedert working with Eagles wide receivers to help refine his route running

Dallas Goedert is already one of the top players in the league at getting yards after the catch and yards per catch, but now the South Dakota State product is looking to ramp it up another notch.

One of the best pure tight ends in the NFL, Goedert has spent the early portion of the offseason workout program working with Eagles wide receivers to help refine his route running.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert said he’s been spending extra time after minicamp practices working with wide receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Greg Ward with an emphasis on fine tuning the intricacies of their route running — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) May 17, 2023

Goedert was on his way to an All-Pro caliber season before hurting in a Week 10 loss to the Commanders.

The emerging tight end still caught 55 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in just 12 games in the regular season. His performance in the Super Bowl — 6 catches for 60 yards proves he is capable on the biggest stage.

Goedert signed a four-year extension during the 2021 season to keep him in Philadelphia through 2025, and 2023 is about earning his first Pro Bowl nod and even more accolades.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Ranking the Eagles' best prime-time matchups in 2023 James Bradberry has high praise for Sean Desai's new flexible defensive scheme Eagles' Brian Johnson makes a list of 7 coordinators who will be 2024 head coaching candidates Where did DeVonta Smith land in a PFF ranking of the top 25 players under 25 ? Eagles schedule: A look at Philadelphia's 2023 opponents

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire