Dallas Goedert: Things are trending in the right direction to play this week

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

The Eagles opened tight end Dallas Goedert‘s practice window on Wednesday and it seems like he may be activated in time for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Goedert has been dealing with a shoulder injury that’s kept him out since the loss to Washington in Week 10. He said on Wednesday that it’s been fun to see his teammates continue to excel without him. But he seems ready to get back on the field.

“It feels good [to be back],” Goedert said. “Obviously, missing games is never fun but glad with the success the team has had. But just being able to out there and practice and start getting back into the swing of things is exciting and obviously in the right direction.”

As of Wednesday, Goedert was unsure of whether he’ll be on the field in Week 15. But he seems on track to do it.

“That’s still up in the air but things are trending in the right direction,” Goedert said. “Gotta go out and practice and see what it feels like at full speed blocking bigger people than just the trainers. If I was playing [the trainers], I could play for sure. But some of these guys are a little bit bigger, a little more force coming at you.”

Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards with three touchdowns so far in 2022.

