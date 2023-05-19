Dallas Goedert says OC Brian Johnson has added new wrinkles to Eagles’ offense

Brian Johnson has said everything right about putting his players into a position to succeed and utilizing what they do best.

On Wednesday, while meeting with the media, star tight end Dallas Goedert confirmed that the former quarterback’s coach is putting his spin on the retooled offense.

Dallas Goedert says Brian Johnson has been putting some good new stuff in the offense #Eagles pic.twitter.com/gJObXlKcg2 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) May 17, 2023

The Eagles averaged 28.1 points per game, third-most in the NFL, and it’ll be on the former Utah quarterback and Florida Gators offensive coordinator to take the system to another level without sacrificing offensive efficiency.

Philadelphia’s offense returns four of five starters along the offensive line and great potential at the right guard spot. Miles Sanders departed for Carolina in free agency, allowing the Eagles to sign Rashaad Penny and trade for D’Andre Swift.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire