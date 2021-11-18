Dallas Goedert returns to Eagles practice

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert left last Sunday’s win over the Broncos with a concussion, but it looks like he’ll have a chance of playing against the Saints this weekend.

Goedert didn’t take part in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice, but he returned to the field as a limited participant on Thursday. Assuming he doesn’t have any complications after returning to action, he could be cleared out of the concussion protocol in time to play on Sunday.

Goedert had two catches for 28 yards before getting hurt. He has 29 catches for 429 yards and two touchdowns.

Offensive lineman Jack Anderson (hamstring) and linebacker Davion Taylor (knee) were also limited participants in practice. Taylor was also listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice.

