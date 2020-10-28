Dallas Goedert returning to practice for Eagles

Injured players have been a theme of the 2020 season for the Eagles, but the news on the health front has been pretty positive for the team this week.

They opened the week by announcing that tackle Jason Peters and wide receiver Jalen Reagor would be back at practice and they announced Wednesday that tight end Dallas Goedert has been designated for return from injured reserve as well. Those three players, linebacker T.J. Edwards, and safety Rudy Ford all have 21-day practice windows before they must be activated or shut down for the year.

Goedert fractured his ankle in the team’s Week 3 tie with the Bengals. He’s missed the last four games and has 13 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown on the year.

The Eagles placed Zach Ertz on injured reserve last week and he’s expected to miss at least a month with his own ankle injury, so Goedert’s return would be a welcome development for the offense.

