Dallas Goedert nearing return after Eagles open practice window

Eagles open Dallas Goedert's practice window originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Wednesday morning opened the 21-day practice window for big-play tight end Dallas Goedert, paving the way for his return from Injured Reserve following a shoulder injury.

The Eagles have 21 days to decide whether to activate Goedert to the 53-man roster or leave him on IR for the rest of the year. But if all goes well this week – like it did with Jordan Davis two weeks ago and Avonte Maddox last week – he’ll be activated Saturday and cleared to play against the Bears Sunday in Chicago.

The Eagles have a walkthrough scheduled for Wednesday and full practices on Thursday and Friday. They have until 4 p.m. Saturday to activate him in time for the Bears game.

MORE: Sanders gets Adam Sandler shoutout after Waterboy impression



Goedert hurt his shoulder during the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ only loss of the season when he was tackled after a short reception by his facemask by linebacker Jamin Davis. Although no penalty was called – an officiating gaffe that may have cost the Eagles a chance at an undefeated season - Davis was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness.

Players on IR must miss at least four games, and Goedert missed wins over the Colts, Packers, Titans and Giants while Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra held down the tight end position. Over the last four weeks, Stoll, a second-year undraftred tight end, caught six passes for 68 yards and Calcaterra, a rookie 6th-round pick, had 4-for-41.

Goedert said a couple weeks ago the injury was a small fracture in his glenoid bone and expressed optimism that he’d be able to return after the minimum four-week layoff.

Despite missing four games, Goedert still ranks sixth in the NFL and second in the NFC with 544 receiving yards. His 60.4 yards per game are 2nd-most among all tight ends, behind only Travis Kelce’s 79.9.

Story continues





Despite his numbers, Goedert is unlikely to make the Pro Bowl team because of an archaic NFL rule that says players on IR are not listed on the official Pro Bowl ballot.

Incredibly, the Eagles averaged 426 yards and 35 points per game in Goedert’s absence. They take a 12-1 record into Chicago to face a Bears team that’s lost six straight games. The Eagles will lock up the No. 1 seed with three wins the rest of the year or wins in Chicago and Dallas the next two weeks.

The Eagles have an open spot for Goedert on the 53-man roster after placing punter Arryn Siposs on Injured Reserve. They signed his replacement, Brett Kern, as well as safety Anthony Harris to their practice squad.