Dallas Goedert lands behind Kyle Pitts in PFF’s NFL TE Rankings; Zach Ertz lands outside top-10

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·2 min read
Dallas Goedert lands behind Kyle Pitts in PFF’s NFL TE Rankings; Zach Ertz lands outside top-10
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There’s a new top-dog at the tight end position in Philadelphia as the legendary Zach Ertz works to find a new home, Dallas Goedert is now ascending.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top tight ends in the NFL and Goedert landed at No 5 overall.

5. DALLAS GOEDERT, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Goedert splitting the field with Zach Ertz to begin his career has created a situation where many don’t realize just how good he has been. Kittle is held high as the shining example of a “dual-threat” tight end who challenges defenses as a receiver and blocker (for good reason). But Goedert is actually the only tight end in the NFL with receiving and run-blocking grades of 80.0 or higher since 2018. He ranks seventh in receiving grade and first in run-blocking grade over that three-year span.

An Ertz trade could lead to a featured role — and more recognition — for the former second-round pick out of South Dakota State.

Goedert landed Behind Kyle Pitts (4), Darren Waller (3), George Kittle (2), and Travis Kelce, who landed the top spot.

Ertz, who is currently still on the Eagles roster, landed at No. 13 on the list.

List

3 takeaways from the Eagles signing OT Le'Raven Clark

Related

Jalen Hurts says he's not above 'competition' when asked about not being named starting QB

Philadelphia Eagles agree to deal with OT Le’Raven Clark

Philadelphia Eagles sign OT Casey Tucker to a deal

Eagles acquire CB Josiah Scott from the Jaguars for CB Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick

Eagles' Miles Sanders lands in the top-20 of PFFs RB rankings entering the 2021 NFL season

Recommended Stories

  • Netanyahu, Gaza militants fight on as Biden urges 'de-escalation'

    GAZA (Reuters) -Israel and Gaza militants vowed to keep fighting after U.S. President Joe Biden urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a "de-escalation" on Wednesday on the path to a ceasefire in the 10-day-old conflict. An Egyptian security source said the two sides had agreed in principle to a ceasefire after help from mediators, although details were still being negotiated in secret. A senior Hamas official, Moussa Abu Marzouk, also said late on Wednesday in an interview with Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV that he expected Israel and the Gaza militants to reach a ceasefire "within a day or two", ending the cross-border violence.

  • Why You Shouldn’t Look at Bitcoin Backwardation Like an Oil Trader

    Backwardation refers to a downward sloping futures curve where front-month contracts trade at a higher price than far-maturity contracts.

  • Airline group urges Ottawa to ease travel rules as EU eyes reopening

    "We need a similar and clear plan," says the head of the National Airline Council of Canada.

  • Sara Ramírez will play a nonbinary queer podcaster in SATC revival And Just Like That…

    Samantha may be gone, but Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) will be getting at least one new friend in the Sex And The City revival series And Just Like That…. HBO Max announced today that Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez will be joining the new series as “Che Diaz (they / them), a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured.”

  • Patriots sign long snapper Wes Farnsworth

    The Patriots have signed long snapper Wes Farnsworth, agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter. The team earlier announced the signing of fourth-round choice Rhamondre Stevenson, leaving them with three draft picks unsigned. Farnsworth has spent parts of the past two seasons with the Dolphins and the Broncos. He was in Denver’s training camp for 10 [more]

  • Andrew Berry: We have felt comfortable with Baker Mayfield for a long time

    The Browns repeatedly have expressed confidence that they finally have found their franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield. In fact, a recent report indicated they are so “ecstatic” about Mayfield that they have no interest in a trade for Aaron Rodgers if the Packers shop the reigning league MVP. The Browns exercised the fifth-year option on [more]

  • Watch: Matthew Stafford throwing to Cooper Kupp in practice

    Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are building their chemistry in OTAs.

  • Report: Washington gives Morgan Moses permission to seek a trade

    After 97 starts over seven seasons, right tackle Morgan Moses appears to have played his final game with the Washington Football Team. Washington has given Moses permission to seek a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Moses is scheduled to make $7.75 million in 2021. Washington drafted tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round, [more]

  • Colts free agent OT Le’Raven Clark to sign with Eagles

    The former third-round pick joins Nick Sirianni in Philly.

  • Kyle Pitts among top 5 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates

    CBS Sports recently ranked the top 11 candidates for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and Pitts found himself high on the list.

  • Netflix to experiment with a 'binge-viewing movie event'

    Netflix is about to blur the line between streaming movies and television even further. The streamer announced Wednesday it will release all three films in a new horror trilogy, Fear Street, over three consecutive weeks this July, Variety reports. Based on the books by R.L. Stine, the movies take place in three separate time periods across 300 years. The first installment, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, will debut on July 2, followed by Fear Street Part 2: 1978 a week later on July 9 and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 on July 16. The movies were all directed by Leigh Janiak and filmed at once over one summer. "It's kind of a hybrid," Janiak told The New York Times. "It's kind of a new thing. It's a mix between a traditional movie and what would be considered traditional TV: Each installment, each part, tells its own story but it's also very connected to the next piece. That is a very exciting thing for me as a filmmaker." Producer Peter Chernin told the Times that given that binge-viewing has "come to dominate television and it changed the way people thought about content," the "idea of having a binge-viewing movie event seemed exciting to me." A trailer for Fear Street that debuted Wednesday advertised this as a "film trilogy event." The Times, which described this as a new "experiment" for Netflix, notes the films were originally set to be released by 20th Century Fox, but the trilogy was sold to the streamer in 2020. It's certainly unusual to see a whole trilogy of movies start and end within the same month. But between this release plan and television showrunners often declaring their series to actually be more like "six-hour movies," it seems the trend of film becoming more like TV and TV becoming more like film isn't slowing down. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtCapitol Police officers reportedly write anonymous letter expressing 'profound disappointment' at GOP opposition to Jan. 6 commissionMarjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney

  • Texans’ Brandin Cooks ranks as the 26th-best WR in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus

    Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks ranked as the 26th-best wideout in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

  • HBO Releases Brand-New ﻿‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer—and It’s Bringing Us All the Nostalgia﻿

    Friends: The Reunion is officially happening, and all we have to say is…Oh. My. God!The streaming service just dropped a full-length trailer for the...

  • Where is Washington’s defense in Bleacher Report’s post-draft rankings?

    The Washington Football Team posted one of the more impressive one-year defensive turnarounds in 2020. Under new head coach Ron Rivera and

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • Stock Market Today: Quick Crypto Crash Briefly Shakes Market

    Stocks struggled early amid rapid double-digit declines in digital currencies, as well as asset-bubble worries from the ECB, but closed Wednesday with merely mild losses.

  • CBS Fall 2021-22 Schedule: ‘NCIS’, ‘Bull’ & ‘S.W.A.T.’ On the Move, ‘FBI’ Tuesday, Reality Expansion

    NCIS is a series you could set your clock by. For its entire 18-season run to date, the venerable crime drama starring Mark Harmon has had one time slot, always airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. That is changing next season when CBS‘ most watched series will move to Monday for an FBI Tuesday lineup consisting […]

  • Deliciously evil with sweet dogs: two Emmas go toe-to-toe in 'Cruella'

    Oscar-winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson battle it out for the title of the world's cruellest and best dressed woman in the new Disney live action film "Cruella". An origin story of the "101 Dalmatians" villain Cruella de Vil, the movie describes how a chance encounter with celebrated couture designer The Baroness (Thompson) sends fashion-obsessed orphan Estella (Stone) over the edge and turns her into the famously monochromed menace. Costume designer Jenny Beavan created 47 looks for Stone, and 33 for Thompson.

  • That Shocking ‘Mare of Easttown’ Scene Actually Happened

    It sure happened fast, but your eyes did not deceive you.

  • Andy Reid gives early impressions of Chiefs’ rookie DE Joshua Kaindoh

    Reid was impressed with Kaindoh's work ethic, hands and size