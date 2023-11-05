Dallas Goedert injures forearm on Eagles' TD drive that gives them 28-17 lead

The Eagles scored their second touchdown of the second half on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter. That has increased Philadelphia's lead to 28-17.

The Eagles, though, lost tight end Dallas Goedert on the 11-play, 87-yard drive.

Goedert was favoring his right arm after Markquese Ball appeared to twist Goedert's arm on the tackle at the end of the 28-yard gain. He headed to the training room with a forearm injury, and the Eagles list him as questionable to return.

Goedert has three catches for 50 yards.

Brown may not extend his streak of 125-yard games as he has only 66 yards on seven catches.

On the Eagles' touchdown drive, the Cowboys had three defensive penalties. Safety Donovan Wilson was called for holding; cornerback Stephon Gilmore had a phantom 17-yard pass interference penalty while covering Brown on a pass that landed way out of bounds; and Johnathan Hankins lined up offsides.

The Eagles outgained the Cowboys 120 to 73 in the third quarter, and Dallas had five costly penalties for 51 yards.