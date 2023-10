The Eagles have the first touchdown on Sunday Night Football tonight.

Tight end Dallas Goedert caught a 19-yard pass from Jalen Hurts, giving the Eagles a 10-3 lead with 11:25 remaining until halftime.

The Eagles moved 61 yards in nine plays on their third drive. They scored a field goal on their first drive and Hurts lost a fumble on the second.

Philadelphia has 104 yards.

Goedert has four catches for 67 yards, and Hurts is 7-of-10 for 82 yards.