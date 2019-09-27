Eagles TE Dallas Goedert did a Lambeau Leap, and one Packers fan wasn't having it
After two weeks of being hobbled with a calf injury, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert scored his first touchdown of the season on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers.
He felt like celebrating, and chose to take part in the local custom by doing a Lambeau Leap after finding a cluster of Eagles fans. That wasn’t acceptable for one Packers fan though, and he want out of his way to physically sabotage the Leap.
The seething, impotent rage of trying and failing to push a 250-pound professional athlete off a wall in the name of protecting the Packers’ precious tradition, now that is sports comedy at its finest.
Funnily enough, Goedert in particular had a reason for going for the Lambeau Leap. Growing up in South Dakota, Goedert was a fan of the Packers as a child.
“My real dad, he’s a big Cowboys fan. He named me after them,” Goedert said during the 2018 NFL Combine. “My mom got re-married to a guy who’s a big Packers fan. So when I was like seven or eight I changed to the Packers and have been a Packers fan ever since.”
Congrats to Goedert for fulfilling what might have been a childhood dream, and all the obstacles that come with it.
