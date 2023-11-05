Dallas Goedert exits Eagles matchup vs. Cowboys with a forearm injury

The Eagles are up 28-17 on the Cowboys and if they’re going to move to 8-1 on the season, they’ll need to accomplish the goal without Dallas Goedert.

Philadelphia’s star tight end was forced to exit with a forearm injury after a perceived dirty tackle by Dallas second year safety Markquese Bell.

#Eagles say Goedert (forearm) questionable to return. He’s out of the X-ray room and walked to the locker room favoring his right arm, I’m told. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire