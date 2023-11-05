Dallas Goedert exits Eagles matchup vs. Cowboys with a forearm injury

Advertisement
The Eagles are up 28-17 on the Cowboys and if they’re going to move to 8-1 on the season, they’ll need to accomplish the goal without Dallas Goedert.

Philadelphia’s star tight end was forced to exit with a forearm injury after a perceived dirty tackle by Dallas second year safety Markquese Bell.

