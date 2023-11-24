Dallas Goedert out for Eagles vs. Bills

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert remains out with a broken forearm.

The Eagles officially listed Goedert as out of Sunday's game against the Bills. Goedert is third on the team in catches.

Grant Calcaterra (ankle), Justin Evans (knee) and Milton Williams (concussion) are also out for Philadelphia. Quez Watkins is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Eagles receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Julio Jones, and running back D'Andre Swift are all good to go for Sunday with no injury designation.