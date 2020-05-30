Is Dallas Goedert the Eagles’ most underrated player?

The folks over at ProFootballFocus recently put together a list of the most underrated player on each of the 32 NFL rosters and the choice for the Eagles wasn't a very surprising one.

For the Eagles, they listed tight end Dallas Goedert, the former second-round pick who will enter Year 3 of his career in 2020.

Here's what PFF said about Goedert:

When you enter the NFL in the shadow of one of the league's best tight ends, it's easy to be somewhat overlooked. That is the case with Goedert, who was immediately thrust into a role as TE2 despite being taken in the second round out of South Dakota State. The Eagles have run a heavy dose of two tight end sets to get both him and Zach Ertz on the field, and it's pretty clear from those snaps that Goedert is a top-end TE in the NFL. "Since 2018, Goedert actually ranks fifth among qualifying tight ends in overall grade, ahead of Ertz. A big reason - outside of the obvious mismatch threats he poses as a receiver - is his elite play as a blocker for the position. Goedert's 81.4 run-blocking grade sits sandwiched between Maxx Williams and George Kittle for second at the position over that same span. He is a complete tight end who would be a high-level primary option on most rosters in the NFL.

All of that is fair. And from a national perspective, I'm sure Goedert is very underrated. I don't think he's as underrated in Philadelphia, where Eagles fans get to watch him every weekend.

In his first two seasons, Goedert has 91 catches for 941 yards and nine touchdowns. He made a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2 and he's one of the better blocking tight ends in the league. So he's a really well-rounded tight end.

And his numbers aren't that far off from what Zach Ertz did in his first two NFL seasons:

Ertz: 94 catches, 1,171 yards, 7 touchdowns

Goedert: 91 catches, 941 yards, 9 touchdowns

Heck, Goedert has been so good that he has some fans wondering if the Eagles should move on from Ertz at some point.

So maybe from a national perspective, Goedert is underrated. But here in Philly, I don't think he is.

The two players I think are underrated locally are Isaac Seumalo and Derek Barnett. Neither guy is a star but both are better players than they get for.

Seumalo has had two horrendous games in his career and it has really tainted the perception of his play. But aside from those games, he's been a solid player. He's still just 26 and has become a pretty good starting left guard.

And Barnett hasn't lived up to his draft status as the 14th pick but he's been better than you think when he's on the field. The injuries are a concern, but since Barnett was drafted in 2017 he's third on the team in sacks (14) behind Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox and second in QB hits (49) behind just Cox. And he is still just 23!

