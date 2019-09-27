Dallas Goedert does Lambeau Leap into Eagles fans in first row
Dallas Goedert did the famous Lambeau Leap after scoring on a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz in the second quarter Thursday to put the Birds up 14-13 with minutes left in the first half.
It was awesome.
Eagles fans absolutely loved it. Green Bay Packers fans hated to see it.
The same could be said for the Eagles and Packers fans sitting in the first row. At least one Philly fan in a Chuck Bednarik jersey was going nuts when Godert jumped into his lap, while a Packers fan sitting next to him was having none of it and wanted to get Goedert out of the stands.
You know how you can keep Goedert out of the stands? Prevent him from scoring a touchdown.
Wentz hits Goedert and we have our first lead of the night!#PHIvsGB | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Ph1APXkLIo
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2019
Dallas Goedert does Lambeau Leap into Eagles fans in first row originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia