Dallas Goedert: Defenses called us "soft," said "run a real play" whenever we ran our QB sneak

The Eagles made good use of quarterback sneaks during their run to the NFC title last season and their manner of running the play led to some negative reactions.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts' bid for first downs came with the help of pushes from behind from his teammates and there was some discussion this offseason about a potential rule change to outlaw that practice. No formal rule change proposal was made, however, and that means the play remains legal.

That means the Eagles are likely to hear complaints from defensive players again this season. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, tight end Dallas Goedert was asked about the reactions of opponents when the Eagles lined up to convert in short yardage.

“All the time. Called us like “pussies” and “you’re soft, run a real play.’ I'm like, 'don’t get it to third-and-one, don’t get it to fourth-and-one,'” Goedert said.

Goedert noted that Hurts squats more than 600 pounds and said it's "tough not to get" a first down with the Eagles offensive line in front of Hurts and the teammates pushing him from behind. He also said he thinks the team could move all the way down the field running just that play.

That's not something we've seen the Eagles try yet, but who knows what could be on tap for next season.