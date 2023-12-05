Dallas Goedert plans to play this week

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert returned to practice last Friday, but he was not back in the lineup for Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Goedert expects that to change this week. Goedert fractured his forearm in the Eagles' Week Nine win over the Cowboys and he said on WIP Tuesday that he is planning to resume his regular role on the offense as they try for a season sweep in Dallas.

"It’s been healing really well," Goedert said. "It's probably feeling like 85-90 percent of the way there. Feeling really good back to normal. . . I’m able to do everything I need to do in my position group, so I’m planning on going down to Dallas and playing every snap that they allow me to. Hopefully I don’t have a limit on my snaps. I know when I came back last year I didn’t, so hopefully it’s kinda the same thing."

Goedert has 38 catches for 410 yards and two touchdowns this season and his return would be welcome for a team trying to hold onto the top seed in the NFC.