Dallas faces Houston, looks for 7th straight home win

Houston Rockets (38-39, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (47-30, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Houston aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Mavericks are 30-20 against conference opponents. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference with 15.7 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.4.

The Rockets are 9-6 against the rest of the division. Houston is 21-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mavericks are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Rockets allow to opponents. The Rockets are shooting 45.8% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 47.5% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Rockets 125-107 in their last matchup on March 31. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 47 points, and Jabari Smith Jr. led the Rockets with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Irving is averaging 22.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 16.7 points and 8.1 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 27.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 112.9 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Greg Brown III: out (personal), Luka Doncic: out (knee), Josh Green: out (ankle), Dereck Lively II: out (leg), Maxi Kleber: out (back).

Rockets: Tari Eason: out for season (leg), Jae'Sean Tate: out (ankle), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.