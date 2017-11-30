Dallas defense hasn’t been benefiting from holding calls

As the Cowboys prepare to face Washington after three straight games of failing to score in the double digits, there’s a more curious streak that more and more fans are noticing.

Opposing offenses aren’t holding the Dallas defense. Or, more accurately, the officials aren’t catching them.

Since Week Three, which included two offensive holding penalties against the Cardinals during the Monday night game between the two teams, opposing offenses have been flagged for holding Cowboys defenders only once. It came three weeks ago, when a foul called against Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu wiped out a garbage-time touchdown.

Other than that, nothing — against the Rams in Week Four, the Packers in Week Five, the 49ers in Week Seven, Washington in Week Eight, the Chiefs in Week Nine, the Eagles in Week 11, or the Chargers in Week 12.

It’s not that the crews are averse to calling holding; plenty of holding fouls have been called against the Cowboys. But, other than the foul called on Sanu, none since the Monday night win over Arizona.

We’ll see if that changes on Thursday night, when the Cowboys host Washington on NBC.