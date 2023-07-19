Dallas Cowboys' Zack Martin weighs training camp holdout, per reports

The Dallas Cowboys could be without one of their key leaders when training camp begins next week.

Six-time All-Pro offensive guard Zack Martin is considering not reporting to camp to convey his discontent with his contract, according to multiple reports.

Martin, 32, has been a linchpin of the Cowboys' line since he was selected by the team in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine seasons, the lone exception coming in 2020, when he played in just 10 games.

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) and Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) look at a replay late in the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Martin has two years remaining on his contract, which he and the Cowboys agreed in March to restructure. He is set to earn $13.5 million this year, which is $7 million less than the average annual value of the league's top-paid guard (the Atlanta Falcons' Chris Lindstrom). Martin is due a non-guaranteed $13 million base salary next season.

The Cowboys are set to report to training camp in Oxnard, California, on July 25.

