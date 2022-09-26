Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Monday, September 26

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants How To Watch

Date: Monday, September 26

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: ABC/ESPN

Record: Dallas Cowboys (1-1), New York Giants (2-0)

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Game Preview

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win

For all the good things the Giants have been able to do to get to 2-0, the passing game still isn’t working.

Saquon Barkley and the defense have been enough to get by so far, and there haven’t been a slew of mistakes, but the 318 yards of passing in the first two games have made things a struggle.

This down conversions aren’t happening, and now the offense goes against a Dallas defense that’s done a shockingly amazing job in pass coverage considering it dealt with Tom Brady and Joe Burrow in the first two weeks.

As long as the Cowboys can run reasonably well and win the turnover battle in a low scoring game, that might be enough.

However …

Why New York Giants Will Win

The Giants aren’t going to allow much of anything through the air, either.

Ryan Tannehill made a few nice plays in Tennessee’s loss to the Giants, but Baker Mayfield couldn’t get moving in Carolina’s loss. The defense has been solid against the pass, held up reasonably well against Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey, and now it gets to deal with a dead Dallas attack.

Cooper Rush is okay. He’s a serviceable backup NFL quarterback, but he’s not going to get a ton of help from the ground attack. The Giants are bad on third downs, but the Cowboys are the worst in the league.

What’s Going To Happen

Both defenses will take over right away, neither passing game will do anything interesting, and it’ll come down to a battle of field goals.

This won’t be tear-your-eyes-out ugly like San Francisco-Dallas, but there won’t be much of anything pretty about this. That’s just how the Giants win, though.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

New York Giants 19, Dallas 17

Line: New York -1, o/u: 39

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Must See Rating: 2.5

