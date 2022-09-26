Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to sit for 3rd straight game, Jalen Tolbert will play

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will not make his season debut Monday night against the New York Giants, as anticipated.

According to sources, Gallup will be inactive for a third straight game, despite a full week of practice with no setbacks.

The Cowboys are choosing to continue remain cautious with Gallup as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered last January.

Gallup was listed as questionable for the game but had fostered excitement about his impending return after going through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.

His debut will be delayed at least another week.

The Cowboys want to do all they can to make sure Gallup is available for the bulk of the season and they don’t want any setbacks due to a fast return.

It also means the Cowboys should have done more to address the depleted position following the off season departures of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson and the training camp injury to free agent signee James Washington.

Rookie third-round pick receiver Jalen Tolbert will suit up for the first time against the Giants after watching the first two games in street clothes in the inactive list.

He will join Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, and KaVontae Turpin behind CeeDee Lamb at receiver Monday night.

Tight end Dalton Schultz is a game time decision with a sprained right knee.

If Schultz does not play, the Cowboys will go with rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot at tight end along with Sean McKeon, who is expected to be elevated from the practice squad.