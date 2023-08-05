Dallas Cowboys' willingness to take a chance helped Chuck Howley reach new heights

CANTON — Chuck Howley's NFL career almost ended as fast as it began.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker retired in 1959 after he suffered a knee injury in his second season with the Chicago Bears. Howley never lost his passion for football. After playing in a West Virginia University alumni game a few years later, he gave it another shot.

The Dallas Cowboys gave Howley a chance. It's a comeback he never regretted.

"Dad believed his football career was over due to a knee injury," Howley's son Scott said during Saturday's enshrinement. "But the (Cowboys') belief in his potential allowed him to make a remarkable comeback. Their willingness to take a chance on him enabled dad to reach new heights and fully realize his talent."

Chuck Howley made six Pro Bowls in 13 seasons with the Cowboys. He starred on the team's "Doomsday Defense" and became the only player on a Super Bowl-losing team ever voted the game's MVP. A year later, he helped lead Dallas to its first Super Bowl championship.

"Chuck was one of those players who always knew where the ball was going to go," said Hall of Famer and former teammate Bob Lilly, Howley's presenter. "If it was a pass, he was there. If it was a run, he was there. Chuck had that special talent. He saved a lot of touchdowns because he was so talented.

"He was a hard worker, one of the hardest-working people I have ever been around."

Scott Howley said his father's parents, James and Mary, instilled the virtues that made him the person he his. He called his wife of 65 years, Nancy, his biggest supporter and the rock the whole family wants to lean on. He saluted his coaches at Warwood High School in West Virginia and at West Virginia University for providing an environment to hone his skills.

"While he was at West Virginia University, dad was the only guy in the school's history to letter in five varsity sports," Scott Howley said. "I think that record still holds today."

Chuck Howley turned 87 years old in June. He did not attend Saturday's ceremony. Dementia has limited his ability to travel and communicate.

Scott Howley said he hoped his father was watching the ceremony at home. On the count of 3, he asked fans to give him a special "Hello Chuck" shoutout.

"I know dad is honored to be a part of this 2023 class," Scott Howley said.

