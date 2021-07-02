Dallas Cowboys will be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' in 2021

Just as we suspected, the Dallas Cowboys will be featured on the 2021 edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks," Yahoo Sports has learned.

The Cowboys were one of five teams this year that could be compelled to take part in the show, and they were the most obvious choice of the five.

The 16th season of the show — and the 20th anniversary of its debut — will kick off on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at10 p.m. ET. Keeping with the show's traditional format, Liev Shreiber will narrate the five-episode series with behind-the-scenes looks at "America's Team" as it tries to rebound from a tumultuous 2020 season.

This is the third time the Cowboys have been featured on "Hard Knocks." Their first two appearances came in 2002 and 2008.

“We are thrilled that Hard Knocks will be returning this summer and excited for our return to the NFC East and the Dallas Cowboys franchise,” HBO Sports vice president Jonathan Crystal said. “We are beyond grateful to the Cowboys for opening up their doors and allowing HBO and NFL Films to spend the summer with one of the sport’s world’s truly iconic franchises as they prepare for the upcoming season.”

The Cowboys will be back in Oxnard, Calif. after last year's camp was kept at the team's facility in Frisco, Tex. because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A 30-person film crew will document more than 1,750 hours of content for the five one-hour shows.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks." (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Training camp starts on July 22, with an opening press conference the day before. They'll travel to Canton, Ohio for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5th, the day after former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson is inducted. The Cowboys also will have a joint practice the week after that with the Los Angeles Rams, who were co-headliners for the 2020 season of "Hard Knocks."

There will be some compelling storylines to track for Dallas this camp coming off a 6-10 season during Mike McCarthy's first years as head coach. It marks the return to action for QB Dak Prescott, who was having a career season before suffering an injury in Week 5.

