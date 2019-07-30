Dez Bryant: I have 'no interest in playing football right now'

Don't expect Dez Bryant back on the field this fall. He has no interest in playing football right now. (AP/Ron Jenkins)

Dez Bryant has no desire to get back into the NFL — at least for the time being.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys receiver, who last played in the league in 2017, made that clear on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, saying he hasn’t contacted any team in the league this summer.

“This is exactly why I don’t have no interest in playing football right now,” Bryant tweeted, quote-tweeting a link to a TMZ story about a pending lawsuit against the Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott. “I have not reached out to no organization trying to play.”

This exactly why I don’t have no interest in playing football right now... I have not reached out to no organization trying to play ... people forget real quick we are still human.. my anxiety and depression came from this type of stuff... what I realized nobody care but me https://t.co/1ePxE6bXIc — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 30, 2019

Bryant played for the Cowboys from 2010-2017, racking up nearly 7,500 yards and 73 touchdowns in Dallas before he was released in 2018. The three-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in November last year, however ruptured his Achilles in just his second practice with the team.

He has been out of the league ever since.

Why Bryant is connecting his lack of desire to play football to the lawsuit against Elliott and the Cowboys, however, is unclear.

Elliott and the team were named in a $20 million lawsuit on Tuesday stemming from a 2017 car accident Elliott got into just days before their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. The lawsuit claims that the team interfered with the investigation in order to make sure that he didn’t miss the playoff game four days later.

Bryant did, though, say that him not wanting to play football right now is not because there isn’t any interest in signing him across the league. He also said he’s not retiring completely, but simply “taking care of himself.”

I promise that’s not case https://t.co/TYcgwAyXsW — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 30, 2019

I’m not retiring bro... I’m just taking care of myself... that’s a promise https://t.co/nMMVjuhXzb — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 30, 2019

Bryant is likely running out of time if he hopes to return to the league at all. The 30-year-old’s production was already in decline when he was released from the Cowboys, and his injury setback certainly didn’t help him out at all. Realistically, he would need to make a move within the next few seasons — sooner rather than later — if he is going to mount a successful comeback.

Regardless, don’t expect to see him on the field this fall.

