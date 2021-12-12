Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

About a month ago, this game would not have seemed so interesting. Now, it could carry massive implications, not only in the NFC playoff picture, but in the NFC East.

The Dallas Cowboys (8-4) will face off against the Washington Football Team (6-6) Sunday for their first of two meetings, both of which will come in the next three weeks.

After they lost three of four in November, Dallas got things right last week in a Thursday night victory against the New Orleans Saints. Part of the Cowboys' struggles fell to the unavailability of key skill position players like receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. But Dallas is now getting healthy and should have edge rusher Randy Gregory back for the first time since Week 9.

Washington, meanwhile, has been red hot and has won its last four games, allowing it to climb back into the chase for the NFC East title. For the Football Team to have any shot, however, these next two meetings with the Cowboys are must-have games. One key piece for Washington who will be missing from the game is defensive end Montez Sweat, who was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list this week.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands the ball off to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during last week's win over the New Orleans Saints.

Here's everything you need to know for the game:

What time does Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team start?

Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from FedExField in Landover, Maryland

What TV channel is Dallas at Washington on?

The game will be shown regionally on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Dallas at Washington online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Fox Sports live and the Fox Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and is available nationally on demand via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Dallas at Washington?

The Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites with the over/under at 47.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys vs. Washington live stream, time, TV info, how to watch, odds