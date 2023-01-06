Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) still have playoff seeding and an NFC East championship to play for, while Ron Rivera's Washington Commanders (7-8-1) have seen their postseason hopes fade away down the stretch this season.

Can the Cowboys continue their winning ways and put themselves in a position to win the division if the Philadelphia Eagles lose their Week 18 game? Or will the Commanders finish the season on a strong note with a home victory? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from FedEx Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cowboys vs. Commanders Week 18 game:

Cowboys at Commanders odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Cowboys (-7)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-310); Commanders (+255)

Over/under: 40

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 30, Commanders 20

Washington is eliminated and may opt to play younger players for evaluation purposes. The Cowboys can claim the NFC East title with a victory and an Eagles loss. Dallas has so much more firepower and should roll comfortably.

Safid Deen: Cowboys 27, Commanders 14

The Cowboys get a tough, division tune-up before the playoffs against a team already eliminated from contention. And Dallas certainly doesn’t want to head into the playoffs with a loss, considering they’ll travel to face the Bucs in the first round.

Richard Morin: Cowboys 32, Commanders 28

The now-eliminated Commanders may decide to rest some players, and the Cowboys are still playing for a No. 1 seed and a division title. I don't see how Washington can stop this Dallas freight train.

