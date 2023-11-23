How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Thanksgiving NFL game on CBS
The NFL kicks off Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season this Thursday with its typical trio of Thanksgiving football games, including the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys match. Headed into the Thanksgiving game, the Cowboys (7-3) are coming off a big win against the Panthers, meanwhile the Commanders (4-7) are looking to make a comeback after suffering a loss to the Giants last week. The Commanders at Cowboys game will air on CBS this Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Washington vs. Dallas showdown? Here’s how to watch the Thanksgiving football game, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.
How to watch the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game:
Date: Thursday, Nov. 23
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Game: Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys
TV Channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+
What channel is the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game on?
Thursday afternoon's Commanders vs. Cowboys game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the game this Thanksgiving:
Where to stream the Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys game?
Paramount+ has two tiers available: The ad-supported Paramount+ Essential tier and the ad-free premium Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier. Paramount+ offers a host of live sports airing on CBS, hit shows like Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923, and new movies like PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and holiday films like Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Bridget Jones's Diary and Bad Santa.
The platform will also be the streaming home for the 2024 Super Bowl and is a great subscription for sports fans who want to catch college football games and Champions League soccer games.
Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:
Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the Macy's Parade and all the Thanksgiving football games. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, and right now for Black Friday, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. ($20 off the first and second months).
For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!).
Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan.
A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.