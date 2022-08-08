Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TV, time, kickoff, line

Stefan Stevenson
·1 min read
Don Montague/AP
For the second consecutive season, the Dallas Cowboys will be tested right out of the gate.

The Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener on Sunday Night Football Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium.

A year ago, Tom Brady and the Bucs held off Dak Prescott and the Cowboys 31-29 in the season opener in Tampa Bay.

The Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round playoffs after finishing 12-5. The Bucs went 13-4 and lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the divisional round.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 7:20 p.m. Sept. 11

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TV: NBC/Ch. 5 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Bucs -2.5 (Over/under: 51.5)

Last meeting: They met a year ago in a wild season opener in which the Bucs held on for a 31-29 win in Tampa Bay.

