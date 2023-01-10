Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:15 p.m. MST on ABC, ERSPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The Cowboys are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

Bookies.com: Take the Buccaneers with the points vs. Cowboys

Bill Speros writes: "Brady is 2-0 with Tampa Bay in opening-round playoff games. Overall, the underdog has covered in four of Tampa Bay’s last five playoff games. And the Cowboys are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games in January. Hard to ride against the GOAT in this one, especially when he’s getting points at home."

Sporting News: Buccaneers 24, Cowboys 20

Vinnie Iyer writes: "The Buccaneers will work to stay in it early with their run defense and some key third-down stops. They also had great success running on Dallas in the Week 1 meeting and Tom Brady has been sharper with the downfield passing game of late with more help with his receivers. Mike McCarthy's team is headed for more early playoff disappoint against a sub-.500 team, albeit one with the GOAT at quarterback."

Will Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs?

Bleacher Report: Cowboys 27, Buccaneers 21

Maurice Moton writes: "The Cowboys will take the ball out of Prescott's hands and trust their ground attack to lead them to victory."

OddsChecker: Go with the Cowboys to cover vs. Buccaneers

It writes: "Historically, the Cowboys have dominated this matchup. They not only won the two playoff games theses teams have played, they won them by a combined score of 68-17. There isn’t much here to suggest this year would be any different. But the Bucs did beat the Cowboys in Week 1 19-3. Plus, how you can you bet against Brady in the playoffs? Still, I can’t pull myself away from the Cowboys who’ve been the significantly better team for the majority of the year."

CBS Sports: Buccaneers 20, Cowboys 17

John Breech writes: "On paper, this game feels like a mismatch, but Tom Brady doesn't believe in paper so I'm going to ignore the talent disparity and just go with the team that I trust more right now and that's the Buccaneers."

Sporting News: Cowboys 28, Buccaneers 24

Bill Bender writes: "Tom Brady got the Buccaneers to the playoffs, albeit with a 8-9 record. Both of these offenses struggled down the stretch, and Dallas averaged just 75 rushing yards the last two weeks. Tampa Bay has been hit or miss against the run, and the offense has been hit or miss most of the season. The Buccaneers have scored more than 23 points only one time in the last eight games. There is more pressure on the Cowboys here, and there is always the chance for a vintage Brady performance. Unless Dak Prescott implodes with turnovers, Dallas will advance to the divisional round."

