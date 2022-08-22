Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks: TV, kickoff, time, station, channel

The Dallas Cowboys close out their preseason this week back home at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks at 7 p.m. Friday. The regular season begins Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington.

Will we see Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott or CeeDee Lamb? None of them, along with several other high profile players, have yet to see any preseason game action. You’d think the coaching staff would prefer to get them a series or two with a two-week break for the opener.

The Cowboys are 1-1 in the preseason, including a 32-18 win against the Chargers on Saturday.

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TV: KTVT/CBS 11 (Bill Jones)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: None available.

Last meeting: Cowboys lost 38-31 on Sept. 27, 2020 in Seattle