Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 18 game?

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles play Saturday in a Week 18 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 18 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:15 p.m. MST on ABC/ESPN.

The Cowboys are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

Ben Rolfe writes: "This could be a weird game with both teams only having seeding to fight for. We could see both sides resting starters in the second half with a view to their crucial playoff games the following week. The Cowboys have had Jalen Hurts’ number in their last two meetings, and Dallas needs to get their offense rolling more so than the Eagles do this week. Cowboys to win reasonably convincingly is my lean."

The site predicts that the Cowboys will get an 8-point victory over the Eagles in the NFL Week 18 game in Philadelphia.

Draft Kings: Cowboys will cover vs. Eagles in Week 18

It writes: Teddy Ricketson writes: "The Cowboys' offense struggled to get going against the Cardinals' defense, but the Eagles' defense isn’t very good. Wide receiver Michael Gallup had a scary injury, but this team has a ton of weapons that they will be able to keep playing well even if he misses time. The Cowboys' defense is also well equipped to be able to handle the versatile Jalen Hurts and the Philly offense."

Can Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFL Week 18 game?

CBS Sports: Cowboys vs. Eagles game tough to predict

Tyler Sullivan writes: "Dallas came out flat in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals and lost a chance at jumping up to the No. 1 seed in the NFC (which has since been locked up by Green Bay). With the division clinched, there may not be too much for Dallas to play for other than possibly jumping up from the No. 4 seed to the No. 3 seed. That could be part of the reason why this number has ticked down a half-point to Cowboys -3. The Eagles have also secured a playoff spot, so they may be looking to rest some starters as well. Dallas is 7-1 ATS on the road this season, while the Eagles are 3-3-1 ATS at home. "

Sportsnaut: Cowboys 34, Eagles 23

The site predicts that the Cowboys will get an 11-point win over the Eagles in the NFL Week 18 game between the NFC East rivals.

FiveThirtyEight.com: Cowboys have a 50% win probability

The site also gives the Eagles a 50% win probability in the NFL Week 18 game.

ESPN: Cowboys have a 56.5% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Eagles a 43.1% chance to win the Week 18 NFL game.

