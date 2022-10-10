Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: TV, time, kickoff, line
The NFC East lead is on the line on Sunday Night Football.
The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) take their four-game winning streak to play the Eagles (5-0).
Will Dak Prescott return from injury? If not, can Cooper Rush keep the unbeaten streak rolling along?
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
When: 7:20 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.
TV: NBC/Ch. 5 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark)
Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”
Line: Bucs -3.5 (Over/under: 51.5)
Last meeting: The Cowboys won both meetings last season, winning 41-21 in Dallas and winning 51-26 in Philadelphia.