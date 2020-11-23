Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings: Everything we know

A common theme in the Kirk Cousins era of the Vikings is a let down against an inferior opponent, and the Cowboys had all the makings of inferiority.

The Dallas defense came into the matchup averaging the most points given up per game. The Cowboys were on their backup quarterback, Andy Dalton, after Dak Prescott went down with an injury.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, this game also seemed reminiscent of many upset losses to worse teams. Minnesota had special teams mistakes, penalties and defensive struggles.

Despite a second-half surge from the Vikings, the Cowboys proved they were better than their record on Sunday. And the Vikings were incapable of making it four wins in a row.

Final Score: Cowboys 31, Vikings 28

Keys to the game:

One-handed catch, for the second time: Adam Thielen made a one-handed touchdown grab for the second time in two games. The catch was his 10th touchdown grab of the season. He went and got his 11th touchdown grab later in the game. Though Justin Jefferson has often times led the team in receiving yards, Thielen has remained a formidable target for Kirk Cousins, especially in the red zone. Defense gives up too many big plays: The Cowboys finished with 31 points, including a back-breaking touchdown drive that concluded with 1:37 remaining. Dallas came in with a backup quarterback and the Vikings defense still struggled to get stops. Special teams stays inconsistent: Sure, the Vikings blocked an extra point, but K.J. Osborn fumbled a punt return. Britton Colquitt connected with Kris Boyd on a fake punt, but it was called back, because Boyd was not set. The special teams once again was a chaotic factor in the game.

Stars of the game

RB Dalvin Cook: Cook had 115 rushing yards and a touchdown. The craziest part is that this is becoming a quiet game for him. WR Adam Thielen: Thielen had two touchdown receptions. He also had 123 receiving yards. LB Eric Kendricks: Not a lot of positives on defense, but Kendricks had two pass deflections and an interception.

It was over when...

The Dallas defense held tight in coverage, and the Vikings final drive stalled out. Despite getting the ball back down just three points, Minnesota couldn't do much in the final minutes of the game.

What's next?

The Vikings are at U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at noon C.T.