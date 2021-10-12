Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots: Week 6, TV, time, line, spread

After a successful three-game homestand the Dallas Cowboys return to the road against the New England Patriots at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

The Cowboys have won four consecutive games, including a dominating 44-20 win over the New York Giants last week.

The score could have been worse without a few first-half turnovers.

On the road, turnovers might be tougher to overcome.

The Cowboys haven’t beaten the Patriots since December 1996. That was at Texas Stadium. The Patriots have won the past six meetings, including 13-9 in Foxborough, Mass., in Nov. 2019.

The Cowboys won the first seven games in the series dating back to 1971 and lead the all-time series 7-6.

Dallas Cowboys (4-1) vs. New York Giants (2-3)

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

TV: CBS/Ch. 11 KTVT (with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Cowboys -4 (Over/under: 50.5)