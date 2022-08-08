Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos: TV, radio, time, line

In this article:

The Dallas Cowboys open their three-game preseason schedule against the Broncos in Denver.

The 8 p.m. Saturday start should feature Russell Wilson’s first live-action snaps with the Broncos since being traded from the Seahawks.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

TV: KTVT/CBS 11 (Bill Jones)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Broncos -2.5 (Over/under: 31.5)

Last meeting: Broncos won 30-16 on Nov. 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium