Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos: TV, radio, time, line
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas CowboysLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Denver BroncosLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Dallas Cowboys open their three-game preseason schedule against the Broncos in Denver.
The 8 p.m. Saturday start should feature Russell Wilson’s first live-action snaps with the Broncos since being traded from the Seahawks.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
TV: KTVT/CBS 11 (Bill Jones)
Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”
Line: Broncos -2.5 (Over/under: 31.5)
Last meeting: Broncos won 30-16 on Nov. 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium