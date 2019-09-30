Dallas Cowboys’ Unbeaten Streak Snapped & ‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Soar In NFL Season Week 4

Click here to read the full article.

The New Orleans Saints shattered the Dallas Cowboys’ unbeaten run this NFL season so far with the Louisiana hosting team not even scoring a touchdown in the 12-10 victory.

Lacking starting quarterback Drew Brees, but not the golden-ish field goal touch of kicker Wil Lutz, the Saints’ Sunday Night Football win was their first touchdownless victory in 21 years and only the fourth ever in franchise history for the 52-year-old team.

Certainly the Saints dissecting the disintegrating invincibility of the Cowboys was aided by injuries suffered by Dallas, and an overly predictable playbook plus splintered offense.

Still, it didn’t hurt SNF one bit.

The thinking at the Comcast-owned net and the NFL has long been if you put current Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots or, as was the case on NBC last night, the long self-proclaimed “America’s Team” of the Cowboys on a primetime match-up, the ratings will rise.

Add to that a close game and that certainly was the case on SNF last night.

Not facing the record low rated Emmys like last week, NBC’s flagship football show scored a 15.5/27 in metered market results. Four weeks into the competitive 100th NFL season, that’s a season hight for SNF.

On the field of the soon to disappear early metrics, last night’s 8:30 to 11:15 PM ET game is also up 21% from the September 22 primetime clash between the winning L.A. Rams and the Cleveland Browns. That 8:23 – 11 PM game went on to snare a night wining viewership of 18.6 million with a 6.1/27 rating among adults 18-49, which was an uptick in both categories from the NFL season Week 2 results of September 15.

Season-to-season, last night’s low scoring Saints’ win in a season that has seen ratings gains overall in the early days rose 26% from the Week 4 SNF of the last day of September 2018 in metered market results – a season low at the time. That 26-14 win by the Baltimore Ravens over the Pittsburgh Steelers was finalized with an audience of 16.2 million and a key demo rating of 6.1/24.

So, all in all, a good night for the Saints and a very good night for NBC and the NFL as the league’s much hyped 100th season is now well underway.

Seems pretty obviously NBC won the night, but we’ll update with more Sunday Night Football numbers as they come in. Plus we’ll also get the low-down too on how Fox’s Bless the Harts premiered and Celebrity Family Feud ended its most recent season.

