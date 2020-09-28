Cowboys DT Trysten Hill's late dirty plays sent Chris Carson limping off in Seahawks loss

A lot of fans weren’t happy with Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill after the Seattle Seahawks’ 38-31 win against Dallas on Sunday afternoon, and it’s pretty clear why.

Hill was called after a blatant helmet-to-helmet hit on Russell Wilson and got away with a dirty tackle while bringing down running back Chris Carson in the fourth quarter — one that sent Carson limping to the sidelines.

Hill twists Carson’s knee in tackle

Hill brought down Carson on a short run with just more than three minutes left in the game on Sunday.

Hill was only able to grab on to Carson’s lower left leg, however, and twisted it as he rolled over — which sent Carson flipping to his back in clear pain.

To make matters worse, Cowboys defensive lineman Antwaun Woods fell on top of the back of Carson’s knee as he was on the ground, too.

Trysten Hill with the alligator death roll on Chris Carson's leg pic.twitter.com/WUEJPv3hgz — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) September 27, 2020

Carson stayed on the ground clearly in pain until trainers could tend to him. He was helped off the field and into the medical tent, and did not return. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that Carson was diagnosed with a sprained knee after the game, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Neither Hill nor Woods was called for a penalty on that play.

Hill was called for a crucial penalty just plays later, however — one that eventually helped put the Seahawks up by seven and seal their win.

Wilson hit DK Metcalf for a 29-yard touchdown just after the two-minute warning, putting them up by five. On their two-point conversion attempt — which Dallas stopped after breaking up a pass intended for Greg Olsen — Hill was called for roughing the passer after he blatantly hit Wilson in the helmet with his own.

The penalty moved Seattle a yard closer so they could retry the conversion, which they did successfully.

First he tried to rip Chris Carson's leg off earlier in the drive, now another dirty play from #Cowboys Trysten Hill.pic.twitter.com/PGEmZPs8ir — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2020

In the end, Hill’s penalty didn’t matter. One final defensive stand sealed the deal for the Seahawks, giving them their third straight win.

However, Hill’s brutal mistake and dirty play still left both Cowboys and Seahawks fans extremely frustrated.

Trysten Hill was called for a helmet-to-helmet hit late and made a dirty tackle that sent Chris Carson limping to the sidelines on Sunday. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) More

