Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs has become an interception machine
Trevon Diggs has a message for opposing quarterbacks: Throw the ball to receivers in my area at your own risk.
The Dallas Cowboys’ DB came into Week 4 with 3 picks and added another pair off the Carolina Panthers’ Sam Darnold.
They aren’t ordinary or easy, as Diggs makes his picks with style.
.@TrevonDiggs has another one. His fourth INT in four games! #DallasCowboys
📺: #CARvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/7kW5IuAOfi
— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021
ANOTHER ONE. @TrevonDiggs #DallasCowboys
📺: #CARvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/62zpkQBiJ5
— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2021