Dallas Cowboys and Trevon Diggs agree on five-year extension worth $97 million

Former Alabama cornerback, Trevon Diggs, inked a five-year extension today that will keep him with the Dallas Cowboys for the foreseeable future. The All-Pro DB’s deal will be worth $97 million but will have a maximum value of $104 million.

Diggs slid to the the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft where the Cowboys scooped him up at No. 51 overall. He has blown all expectations out of the water with two Pro Bowl appearances, a First-Team All-Pro selection and had 11 interceptions during the 2021 season which was the most since Everson Walls in 1981. The craziest part is Diggs doesn’t turn 25 until next month so Dallas knows they have secured Diggs for the majority of his prime.

Many people view the Cowboys to be at the center of the 2023 Super Bowl discussion, and for that to come true they will need elite play from Diggs all season long. Outside of quarterback Dak Prescott, Diggs now becomes the highest-paid player on the Cowboys roster, but that will change whenever EDGE Micah Parsons’s time for an extension comes about.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire