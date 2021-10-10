Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs with 6th pick of the season

Barry Werner
Maybe Mike McCarthy should put some plays in for Trevon Diggs at wide receiver.

The Dallas Cowboys’ DB continues to catch passes … from opposing quarterbacks.

This time Diggs victimized New York Giants backup Mike Glennon in the third quarter on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

It was the sixth pick of 2021 for Diggs.

