Dallas Cowboys training camp opens in Oxnard to big crowds, bigger expectations

The trophy was golden, rather than sterling silver.

But the memento Oxnard Mayor John C. Zaragoza presented Saturday to mark the opening of the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp at River Ridge Fields reminded owner Jerry Jones enough of the NFL’s ultimate prize.

“Mayor, I want you to… hand this trophy to me again,” Jones said. “I want to practice how I’m going to handle the Super Bowl trophy.”

To a thunderous ovation from the thousands of Cowboys fans attending the training camp’s opening ceremonies, Zaragoza gladly repeatedly the presentation.

Jones gave the golden ball a smooch.

“We’re getting some good practice in here,” Jones said, “befitting on opening day.”

The camp is the multi-billion dollar franchise’s 17th at River Ridge Fields in Oxnard and 44th overall in Ventura County.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes through some drills Saturday during the training camp at River Ridge Fields in Oxnard.

The opening ceremonies are traditionally held on the first Saturday morning of camp. The crowd was near capacity. Cars were lined up well before the parking lot opened at 7:30 a.m. The lot on Ventura Road was full hours before the start of practice at 11:30 a.m.

The color guard from Naval Base Ventura County presented the colors ahead of the ceremony. Kristen Cruz, a professional singer who has performed on "America’s Got Talent," sang the national anthem.

Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley, the first player in NFL history to win five Super Bowls, provided opening remarks.

Zaragoza introduced members of the Oxnard City Council, including Bert Perello, Gabe Teran and Oscar Madrigal, and City Manager Alex Nguyen.

“Before I give you this gift… thank you for visiting Oxnard again,” Zaragoza told Jones on the stage. “Enjoy this beautiful weather… We probably have the best weather in the whole United States.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones signs autographs during training camp at River Ridge Fields in Oxnard on Saturday.

Jones spent more than a half hour signing autographs after the ceremony, before briefly speaking with reporters.

“Money can’t buy this,” Jones said. “Can’t do it. We’ll feed off this great enthusiasm.”

River Ridge Fields received a noticeable upgrade ahead of camp this season, as double-decker VIP viewing stands were built on two sides of the property.

Neighbors on one side of the fields were unhappy with the new construction. Although Jones seemed pleased with the results.

“This camp has evolved over the years,” Jones said. “We’ve got it designed and structured. The seating is absolutely state of the art, and I’m proud of every inch of it.”

