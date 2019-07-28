Dak Prescott channels his inner-Jerry Jones when asked about contract at training camp

When Dak Prescott was asked about his current contract on Saturday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback took a play right out of Jerry Jones’ playbook.

“One more time?” Prescott said smiling, via The Athletic. “What did Jerry say yesterday? I didn’t hear you.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prescott was obviously joking, making fun of the Cowboys owner’s response to a question regarding head coach Jason Garrett’s status with the team. Jones was asked on Friday what Garrett needed to do to return to the team in 2020, as his contract will expire at the end of the year. Instead of answering the question, however, Jones simply said he couldn’t hear the reporter’s question — blaming construction noise — and moved on.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Prescott did, however, end up talking about his current contract with the Cowboys on Saturday.

He just didn’t seem too interested in it.

“I’m not here to talk about my contract and that stuff,” Prescott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Talks, I’m sure, at this point are continuously happening. For me, it’s to come out here and focus on this, not be distracted by any of that stuff, any of that conversation, just focus on being better, just being the best player I can be and making sure everyone around me is a well.”

Prescott is entering the final year of his initial four-year deal with the Cowboys, and is currently in discussions with the organization about an extension. After three seasons where he threw for at least 3,300 yards, more than 22 touchdowns each and led the team to two playoff appearances, he’s likely to land a hefty deal.

Story continues

He’s one of three major players currently looking for a new deal from Dallas this summer, too, joining wide receiver Amari Cooper and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has yet to show up to training camp while waiting for his extension, while Cooper seemed far less concerned.

Prescott, like Cooper, won’t be hanging on the edge of his seat for the deal to get done. He knows he’s going to get paid.

Until then, he just wants to play football.

“It will happen when it happens,” he said, via the Star-Telegram. “I know I’ll be better by the time the regular season starts. As I said, that’s my focus.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is focused on football, not contract discussions, during training camp this summer. (George Walker/Getty Images)

Prescott not worried about Ezekiel Elliott holdout

Elliott has yet to show up to the Cowboys’ training camp in Southern California amid his contract discussions, skipping the team charter, initial conditioning workouts and first practices this weekend.

After three dominant seasons in the league, Elliott is clearly pushing for a contract extension before the season starts — one that likely would make him the highest paid running back in the league.

Prescott said he has talked with Elliott briefly in the past few days, but isn’t stressing about his absence. He’s still focused on himself.

“We’ve talked. Quick communications,” Prescott said, via the Star-Telegram. “But that’s all business. That’s for him to handle.

“For my job right now, it’s just come out here and make sure this team is getting better. I’m making sure I’m getting myself better and everyone out here. That’s my main focus is being the best team we can be with everyone here. We know he will take care of himself.”

Prescott, though, isn’t concerned about Elliott’s game despite him not being at camp. He knows that when Elliott eventually joins the team, whenever that may be, that he’ll be ready.

“We’re not worried about him because we know wherever he is, he’s doing the right things the right way and he’s getting himself ready,” Prescott said, via the Cowboys. “He’s probably running the same drills that [running backs coach Gary Brown] would have him going through. He’s a professional.”

More from Yahoo Sports: