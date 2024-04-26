What to know about Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick, lineman Tyler Guyton

The Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma Sooners lineman Tyler Guyton with their first-round draft pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Earlier, the Cowboys swapped first-round draft picks with the Detroit Lions on Thursday, trading No. 24 in the opening round for the Lions’ No. 29 pick in the first round and their No. 73 pick in the third round. The Cowboys also gave up a seventh-round draft pick in 2025.

TYLER GUYTON

School: Oklahoma

Round: 1, Pick 29

Height: 6-7; Weight: 328

Hometown: Manor, Texas

What you should know about him: Guyton started his collegiate career in Fort Worth playing with the TCU Horned Frogs in 2020-21 before transferring to Oklahoma. A former tight end, he’s played just 14 starts at tackle in college.

How he fits on Cowboys: The Cowboys lost longtime All-Pro Tyron Smith to the New York Jets in free agency and. Guyton could replace Smith at tackle, possibly allowing All-Pro Tyler Smith to stay at guard instead of moving to tackle.