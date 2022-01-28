Report: Cowboys will keep coach Mike McCarthy for next season
Though there was plenty of speculation, Mike McCarthy isn’t going anywhere.
McCarthy has apparently been told that he’ll return to coach the Dallas Cowboys next season, according to and .
That comes just hours after with the organization next season despite rather widespread interest in him for a head job elsewhere in the league. Six teams with an opening asked permission to interview Quinn, but he officially removed himself from all consideration.
It’s unclear if McCarthy will get to keep offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, though, as Moore is still interviewing for open jobs.
Speculation about McCarthy’s future in Dallas grew after the earlier this month. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to get into specifics regarding McCarthy’s job security, but he did say he was “.”
“I’ve got a lot to think about regarding these coaches,” Jones . “I’ve got a lot to think about regarding scouts. I’ve got a lot to think about regarding various aspects of the organization.”
Then on Tuesday, . Payton, a former Dallas assistant, has l and, perhaps more importantly, is a favorite of Jones’.
While many thought Jones may try to make a play to finally get Payton, it’s clear now that he’s sticking with McCarthy for another year.
McCarthy currently holds an 18-15 overall record with the Cowboys and led them to an NFC East title this season, though despite leading the NFL in points and yards gained. McCarthy struggled with clock management issues throughout the season and in the playoff game, and the Cowboys were the most penalized team throughout the year.
So even though McCarthy will return next season, the reports on Thursday don’t take him off the hot seat by any means.