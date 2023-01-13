Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL playoff matchup

Tom Brady returns to the NFL playoffs as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

It was a trying season for the Buccaneers, who won the NFC South despite a lackluster 8-9 record. But can Tampa Bay capture some Brady postseason magic in a first-round matchup against the Mike McCarthy-coached Cowboys? Or will the Cowboys, who are favored in this matchup, pick up a road win on wild-card weekend? The game is scheduled to kick off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Cowboys vs. Buccaneers first-round postseason game on wild-card weekend:

Cowboys at Buccaneers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Cowboys (-2.5)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-140); Buccaneers (+120)

Over/under: 45.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 28, Buccaneers 13

Mike McCarthy's recent playoff record might make most bettors think twice about backing Dallas here, but this is a Buccaneers team that backed into the playoffs. The Cowboys are an aggressive defense that can yield big plays, but Dan Quinn should have a better plan for Mike Evans than the Panthers did Week 17.

Safid Deen: Cowboys 31, Bucs 27

This could be Tom Brady’s last game. Maybe ever. The Bucs are a shell of themselves from their Super Bowl run in 2021, and so is Brady. There’s not as much reliable offensive line help or a tight end like Rob Gronkowski to rely on. The chemistry with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin has been hindered, and Brady isn’t throwing the ball as further as he used to despite his numbers this season. The Cowboys have lost their last two games, both in the season openers, against Tampa Bay. But their defense and two-headed monster at running back with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will end that streak.

Richard Morin: Buccaneers 25, Cowboys 23

I learned a long time ago not to bet against Brady — especially not in the playoffs. The Buccaneers still have a winning record at home and defeated the Cowboys on the road in September. Meanwhile, Prescott may be the most hot-and-cold quarterback in the NFL right now.

